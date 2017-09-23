4-Alarm Brush Fire in North of Vacaville Prompts Evacuations, 3 Homes Burn

VACAVILLE — Several homes in an area north of Vacaville were evacuated Saturday due to a four-alarm brush fire.

The fire started late Saturday morning near Estate Drive and John Wayne Lane.

The affected homes were along John Wayne and Skyhawk Lane. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the evacuations were a precautionary measure.

Cal Fire later confirmed three homes were burned by the fire, along with some outbuildings and cars.

Officials said the fire spread to 20 acres by 12:30 p.m. It was not immediately known how it started, but a Red Flag Warning was put into place earlier in the day due to “critical fire weather conditions.”

The fire caused smoky conditions in Vacaville.