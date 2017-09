MODESTO — CHP Modesto reports a motorcyclist was killed Saturday when he drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a car.

Just before 5 p.m., a 59-year-old man was speeding on the southbound side of Pentecost Drive toward Highway 219.

The man traveled into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a Mazda. He died as a result of the crash.

The 31-year-old Modesto woman driving the Mazda did not have to be hospitalized.

CHP is currently investigating the crash.