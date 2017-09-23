Dozens Remember Woman, Teenager Killed in I-80 Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Dozens of people brought balloons and sang happy birthday Saturday for a teenager killed in a car crash on Interstate 80

Tayarrie Hatchett-Sims turned 15 the same day he and his grandmother, 62-year-old Bennie Harriel, died in a crash.

Those who came to pay their respects Saturday on Morrison Avenue said Harriel was a nurturer and mentor for the children and adults in her Del Paso Heights community.

Harriel's Hyundai Sonata stalled in the middle of the dark highway Friday evening. Without any lights on, the car was difficult to see and a tow truck hit it from behind.

Tayarrie's friend was injured in the crash and was in the intensive care unit Saturday.

Two other people were injured, one of them in a subsequent crash with a truck. The truck's driver had pulled over and put on his hazard lights to help direct traffic around the fatal incident.

CHP North Sacramento is still investigating the crashes. They have not reported why the Hyundai was stopped in the roadway.