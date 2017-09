Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- Fire crews are battling a fire in an Auburn neighborhood.

A deck caught fire at a home on Hillmont Avenue and the flames spread to neighboring homes within Hillmont, Magnolia, Linden and Cherry avenues as well as Tennis Way. In a Facebook post, Auburn City Councilman Daniel Berlant wrote five homes were affected by the flames.

...Emergency crews still at scene, will reopen the area as soon as possible. #AuburnCityFire #Local4110 — Auburn Firefighters (@AuburnFire4110) September 24, 2017

Around 109 homes were in the dark in the area after PG&E had to cut their power.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

