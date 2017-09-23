Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Oroville Couple Arrested After Leaving Infant Alone at Home to Go to a Bar

Posted 8:25 PM, September 23, 2017, by , Updated at 08:24PM, September 23, 2017

Alex Morawhitehurst (left) and Krystal Williams (right)

OROVILLE — A couple went to an Oroville bar Friday, leaving their 1-year-old at home unattended while they drank.

Alex Morawhitehurst, 30, got into a fight at the Keg Room bar on Oro Dam Boulevard. Around 9:35 p.m., officers arrived at the bar and arrested the 30-year-old along with Krystal Williams, 27, on suspicion of public intoxication.

At the Butte County Jail, Morawhitehurst told officers his 1-year-old son had been left behind at their Argonaut Avenue home.

The Oroville Police Department reports officers found the boy asleep in the living room. A sliding glass door had also been left open at the residence.

The boy was taken into custody by Children’s Services representatives and the couple was charged with felony child endangerment.

 