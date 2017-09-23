Oroville Couple Arrested After Leaving Infant Alone at Home to Go to a Bar

OROVILLE — A couple went to an Oroville bar Friday, leaving their 1-year-old at home unattended while they drank.

Alex Morawhitehurst, 30, got into a fight at the Keg Room bar on Oro Dam Boulevard. Around 9:35 p.m., officers arrived at the bar and arrested the 30-year-old along with Krystal Williams, 27, on suspicion of public intoxication.

At the Butte County Jail, Morawhitehurst told officers his 1-year-old son had been left behind at their Argonaut Avenue home.

The Oroville Police Department reports officers found the boy asleep in the living room. A sliding glass door had also been left open at the residence.

The boy was taken into custody by Children’s Services representatives and the couple was charged with felony child endangerment.