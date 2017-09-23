Surprise Mural Painted on Empire’s Comics Vault Following Burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDEN-ARCADE -- A Sacramento comic book store held a sale Saturday to raise money and replace items that were stolen during a burglary on Sept. 14.

When Empire's Comics Vault owner Ben Schwartz got to the store Saturday morning to set up for the sale he noticed someone had left a surprise. A mural of one of the store's "guard pugs" was painted on the piece of wood used for covering the glass door that had been smashed in the burglary.

The mural is of Roly Poly, one of the two pugs that hangs out at Empire's Comics.

Schwartz said he didn't know who left the painting, but now he doesn't even want to get the door replaced because of how special the new mural is.

People trickled into the store throughout the day until 7 p.m. to buy merchandise and greet Roly Poly and Captain Dylan.