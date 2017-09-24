Community Comes Together to Support Grieving West Sacramento Mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Lenise's Cafe in West Sacramento played host to a fundraiser for the mother of three children whose father is accused of killing them.

The fundraiser was from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon with 20 percent of sales going to Mai Sheng Hodges.

Sheng Hodges lost a 7-month-old, a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old child.

The proceeds will go toward funeral expenses for the children and other expenses down the line.

Mai's friend Michele Pagaduan organized the fundraiser at the popular local cafe off Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento.

"It's to lessen the burden for her financially, I'm trying to take as much stress off of her, so that way she doesn't have to deal with the financial part of this, which she should not have to by now," Pagaduan told Fox40.

Those who we spoke with at the cafe said there were more people there than usual for a Sunday afternoon.

"It reinforces that we are a community here," says Jeff Harris who says he comes to the cafe often.

The cafe extended its hours until 6 p.m. Sunday to give the community extra time to come support the cause.

The cafe was able to raise $1,171.70.