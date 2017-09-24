Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Man Shot, Killed During House Party in South Sacramento

Posted 11:43 AM, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:42AM, September 24, 2017

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Homicide detectives investigated a homicide early Sunday morning in a South Sacramento home.

Sacramento police officers discovered a man lying in the front of a home on Wardell Way, at the corner of Millroy Way, around 12:30 a.m.

Officials pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, shots were fired during a house party in the neighborhood. Investigators do not know where those shots were fired and where the man was when he was wounded in the gunfire.

Detectives do not have a suspect description. They are still determining the incidents leading up to the shooting and do not have a motive.

Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40.com for more updates as this story develops.