Man Shot, Killed During House Party in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Homicide detectives investigated a homicide early Sunday morning in a South Sacramento home.

Sacramento police officers discovered a man lying in the front of a home on Wardell Way, at the corner of Millroy Way, around 12:30 a.m.

Officials pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, shots were fired during a house party in the neighborhood. Investigators do not know where those shots were fired and where the man was when he was wounded in the gunfire.

Detectives do not have a suspect description. They are still determining the incidents leading up to the shooting and do not have a motive.

