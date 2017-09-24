Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
Oakland’s Maxwell Kneels During Anthem for 2nd Straight Day

Posted 1:59 PM, September 24, 2017

OAKLAND (AP) — Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell pressed a hand against his chest and took to a knee for the national anthem for the second straight day, part of the protest movement that has been criticized by President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old rookie became the first major league baseball player to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the A’s played Texas. For the second straight day, teammate Mark Canha put a hand on Maxwell’s shoulder in a show of support Sunday.

Maxwell said he plans to continue the protest.