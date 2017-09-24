Oroville Police Department Investigates Social Media Threats

OROVILLE — The Oroville Police Department has investigated threats made on social media toward local schools and found them to be unsubstantiated.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the police department received calls from several concerned citizens regarding statements made on social media. Police say the statements were vague but made mention of potential violence at local schools.

The Oroville Police Department reviewed the posts and determined the person who posted them was an adult male in the Fresno area.

Oroville police contacted law enforcement officials in Fresno and the man was contacted at his residence. Police determined the man did not have any weapons and was taken for an evaluation by medical professionals.

The Oroville Police Department believes the claims were false and that students should be safe attending school. The police department will have extra officers on duty as a precaution on Monday patrolling schools in the community to ensure the safety of children and school staff.