Shooter Kills One, Injures 7 at Tennessee Church

Posted 11:23 AM, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:18AM, September 24, 2017

One person was killed and six others were wounded Sunday in a shooting at a church in Antioch, Tennessee, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s Twitter account. An eighth victim was “pistol whipped,” police said.

“This is a mass casualty situation,” the Nashville Fire Department said in a separate tweet. “All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults.”

The shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, a neighborhood in Davidson County governed by Nashville.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said it received the first call of multiple shots fired at 11:15 a.m. CT. Police said the suspect had been transported to a hospital.

Police were on the scene Sunday afternoon, the fire department said in a second tweet.

