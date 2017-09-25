Authorities: LA Fire Captain Killed Wife in Murder-Suicide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators say a Los Angeles firefighter shot and killed his wife before taking his own life over the weekend.

Police responding Saturday to reports of domestic violence discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds at a home in Long Beach.

The man died at the scene. The woman died a short time later at a hospital.

Investigators recovered a weapon and said they were treating it as a murder-suicide.

Coroner’s Deputy Chief Ed Winter said Monday that 53-year-old Wayne Havron’s cause of death was suicide. Winter said Havron’s wife, whose identity was not released, was killed in a homicide.

The Los Angeles Times reports Havron was a fire captain who was with the city fire department for more than 20 years.