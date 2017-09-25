California Automobile Museum’s CruiseFest Is Back!

Join us as we assemble 500+ cars from all years, makes, and models for Northern California’s best cruise and car show; CruiseFest on Fulton Avenue: Benefitting the California Automobile Museum! (Formerly known as the CAM Car Cruise).

NEW ROUTE! We are no longer leaving from Sacramento State, all vehicles (pre-registered and non-registered) will enter via El Camino. We highly suggest you pre-register for this event to limit long delays and lines for registration.

This event, free for spectators, takes place on and around Fulton Avenue and culminates with a big classic car party! Join us September 10 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

