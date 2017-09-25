Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

California Automobile Museum’s CruiseFest Is Back!

Posted 12:01 AM, September 25, 2017, by

Join us as we assemble 500+ cars from all years, makes, and models for Northern California’s best cruise and car show; CruiseFest on Fulton Avenue: Benefitting the California Automobile Museum! (Formerly known as the CAM Car Cruise).

NEW ROUTE! We are no longer leaving from Sacramento State, all vehicles (pre-registered and non-registered) will enter via El Camino. We highly suggest you pre-register for this event to limit long delays and lines for registration.

This event, free for spectators, takes place on and around Fulton Avenue and culminates with a big classic car party! Join us September 10 from  4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To join CAM’s mailing list, CLICK HERE

To register a car for the 2017 CruiseFest, CLICK HERE

 