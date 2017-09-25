FOX40’s Favorite Songs for National One-Hit Wonder Day

Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
Posted 11:44 AM, September 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:43AM, September 25, 2017

It's National One-Hit Wonder Day!

Sacramento-based DJ Louie Giovanni played some top hits in the studio, including "Who Let the Dogs Out" by Baha Men and "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles.

Catch Giovanni at Momo Lounge on J Street and Social Nightclub on K Street.