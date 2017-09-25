Kings Players Sound Off on National Anthem Controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now? Out. He's fired,'" President Donald Trump recently said.

The political arena. That used to just be a metaphor. Not anymore.

Anymore, this arena is hotly political. And the political football that Colin Kaepernick started passing around preseason last year, isn't just a football anymore either.

"That's what they say, 'shut up and stick to sports.' I've seen it many times on my twitter feed. Honestly I don't know what they're lacking. Maybe empathy?" said Garrett Temple with the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings media day on Monday was unlike any other ever -- dominated by talk of protests and the president.

"Dude's a clown. I don't know even why we're talking about the things we're talking about," said Sacramento King Willie Cauley-Stein.

If it comes down to free speech, the Kings ownership has already signaled they will stand by players who use their platform to demonstrate for "inclusion."

As for what that demonstration might look like, the players say they don't yet know.

"We haven't gotten together as a team to talk about it yet," Sacramento King De'Aaron Fox.

Whatever they do, if they don't anything, it will be in full knowledge that the NBA actually has a rule about the anthem -- demanding that players stand in a respectful posture either on sideline or the foul line while the national anthem is played.