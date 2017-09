Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'Journey to the Dumpling' is owned by 3 local foodies who want to bring the best quality food to their community!

More info:

Journey to the Dumpling

7419 Laguna Blvd. Ste 180, Elk Grove

(916) 509-9556

JourneyToTheDumpling.com

Facebook: JourneyToTheDumpling

Instagram: JourneyToTheDumpling

Twitter: @DumplingJourney