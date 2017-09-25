Modesto Cemetery Taken Over by Weeds, Tall Grass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Parts of the Modesto Citizens Cemetery have become overrun with weeds and tall grass.

So much so, that the cemetery's superintendent Tim Copenhaver -- its lone employee -- can't keep up with it. Copenhaver tends to families during burials, and maintains the nearby Pioneer Cemetery and must split his time.

The Citizens Cemetery is 16 acres, and takes about 60 hours to mow.

Neighbors say the Citizens Cemetery has become an eyesore, especially compared to the well-manicured Catholic cemetery that sits close by.

Copenhaver says someone embezzled from the Citizens Cemetery, a non-profit, about a decade ago and it left them in a financial bind.

The cemetery is unable to hire more people to help maintain the grounds.