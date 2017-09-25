PizzaRev Taproom Prepares for Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The first PizzaRev Taproom in Sacramento will be holding its grand opening Wednesday.

PizzaRev customers can fully customize their orders by choosing from over 30 toppings. The new taproom lets guests pour their own beers using a specialized wristband that counts ounces poured.

On Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m., the "Pay What You Want" fundraiser will be held to benefit The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Greater Sacramento Chapter. Customers can choose whatever amount they want to pay for a pizza and 100 percent of the donations will support the "Light the Night Walk" at Raley Field on Nov. 4.

Then on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m., guests 21 and older can get one free pizza with any 16-ounce beer purchase.