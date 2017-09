Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento Republic FC has launched their Citizen Architect competition.

Locals will get a chance to submit their plans for the new downtown Major League Soccer stadium at The Railyards.

Entries will be accepted through Oct. 27. A panel of local designers and influencers will pick the plans that best fit the submission criteria focused on feasibility, creativity and community. The winner will be announced in November.

Visit the Sacramento Republic FC site to submit your proposal.