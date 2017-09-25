Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Person of Interest in Big Oak Flat Homicide

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest who may have information regarding a homicide on Black Road in Big Oak Flat.

Detectives are looking for Christopher Reed, who also uses the alias “Elton.”

Reed is described as about 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 180 to 190 pounds, with graying hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black and gray cammo shorts and black flip-flops. He has a “tribal style” tattoo that wraps around his forearm and a nymber tattoo on his inner calf.

If you see Reed or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 533-5815. Do not confront him.