Woman Stranded at North Carolina Airport Throws Dance Party, Makes Viral Video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman who missed her connecting flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport decided to throw an impromptu dance party instead of fuming in anger.

Mahshid Mazooji uploaded the video to YouTube on Saturday and it has already been viewed more than 75,000 times.

Mazooji posted the following description along with the video:

“I missed my connecting flight in Charlotte, and I didn’t want to sit in anger all night long, so instead I did what makes me happiest…DANCE!!!! Oh, and I made some really great friends along the way! Thank you for dancing your troubles away with me!!! :)”

Mazooji set the video to the tune of Lionel Richie’s 1983 hit “All Night Long.”