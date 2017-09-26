Black Bears Recently Spotted Around Placerville

PLACERVILLE — The Placerville Police Department is alerting people about recent California black bear sightings around the north side of the city in the Quartz Mountain area.

A sergeant shared some video with FOX40, showing a bear sniffing around some garbage Monday night off Cottage Street.

Police say residents should be cautious, not alarmed. While they are more common in the high Sierra, California black bears have been known to venture into foothills. They are easily scared off by loud noises in most cases.

“Bears are practically afraid of their own shadow,” said Andrew Hughan of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Bears are bulking up right now for the winter. They will eat up to 40,000 calories a day this time of year, according to Hughan.

Residents are advised to keep pet food and garbage indoors or locked up as much as possible.

“A bear’s sense of smell is about one hundred times better than a bloodhound, ” explained Hughan. “So they can smell anything. And everything smells good to them. So if you’re cooking anything and you live in bear habitat, you have to be aware.”

