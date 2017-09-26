Lodi Bike Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is out in the FOX40 parking lot learning all about bike safety. On Saturday, October 7, at the World of Wonders Science Museum WOW and Bike Lodi are hosting an educational event that will allow families to bring their bicycles and safety equipment in for inspection such as proper bicycle sizing, helmet fit, etc.

Attendees can also learn the meaning of various road signs, hand signals to use on the road while cycling, and proper navigation skills on various cycling courses that will be installed on the top level of the Lodi Station Parking Garage, directly above the WOW Science Museum.