Players Shocked After Well-Liked Football Coach Loses His Job

LINCOLN -- An assistant football coach at Lincoln high school was let go by the school district Monday for unknown reasons.

Peter Manley was the defense coach for the Lincoln Zebras junior varsity team -- he was the loved by players who told FOX40 they were almost in tears when they heard about him being let go.

"He's been a good coach, has been my coach since I was 5 years old, both football and baseball, he's always been the one that's cracking jokes and making me want to play even more," said player Zach Hatten.

FOX40 reached out to the Western Unified School District to ask why the coach was fired and we received this response:

Rumors in the football community in Lincoln have surfaced over the last 24 hours that a picture of the team standing during the national anthem at a recent game with the title "I stand" next to it may have played a factor in the firing.

Former school board member and current Lincoln High football booster Glen Vineyard says if that picture had something to do with it, it's not a good reason to fire somebody.

"This doesn't disrespect anybody in the statement such as saying all the time in the NFL this just says that they are standing for the flag," Vineyard said.

Manley did post one of the pictures of the team with the quote "I stand" on his personal Facebook page. He declined to comment when FOX40 reached out to him.