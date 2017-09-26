Rocklin Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Using Excessive Force

ROCKLIN — A Rocklin police officer has been arrested, accused of using excessive force, the department said Tuesday.

Sunday morning, officers from the Rocklin Police Department were involved in arresting a suspect accused of driving under the influence.

During the arrest, Rocklin police Officer Brad Alford, used his baton in a manner that appeared excessive. Other officers on scene brought their concerns forward.

After reviewing video footage, the Rocklin Police Department reached out the the Placer County District Attorney’s Office to conduct a review and determine if the use of force was criminal.

The Placer County DA’s Office decided to file charges after they completed their review.

Alford, who is on paid administrative leave, was arrested on Tuesday night. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury, assault under the color of authority and filing a false police report.

Alford has been booked into the Placer County Jail.