Big Names are coming to Sacramento! The Sacramento Speakers Series' new season presents social icon George Takei, Astronaut Scott Kelly, journalist Chris Wallace, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, Author of Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson, and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak. The season starts soon so don’t wait … get your tickets now! Call 916-388-1100 or go to sacramentospeakers.com
More info:
Sacramento Speakers Series
October 4th 2017 - April 17, 2018
1301 L. Street
Sacramento Community Center Theater
Tickets: Sold as series. Starts at $210
916-388-1100
SacramentoSpeakers.com