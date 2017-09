Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Names are coming to Sacramento! The Sacramento Speakers Series' new season presents social icon George Takei, Astronaut Scott Kelly, journalist Chris Wallace, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, Author ofBryan Stevenson, and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak. The season starts soon so don’t wait … get your tickets now!Call 916-388-1100 or go to sacramentospeakers.com

More info:

Sacramento Speakers Series

October 4th 2017 - April 17, 2018

1301 L. Street

Sacramento Community Center Theater

Tickets: Sold as series. Starts at $210

916-388-1100

SacramentoSpeakers.com