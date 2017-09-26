Students Pre-Register on National Voter Registration Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Eiano Garcia, a senior at Grant Union High School in Sacramento, knows the power of one vote.

"If you have a lot of 'one votes' you can change the outcome of anything, so I feel like everybody can come together and make the right decision for themselves and everybody around them," he said. "I feel like everybody can do better together."

NextGen America, a public policy non profit, and the Sacramento Central Labor Council hosted the student voter registration event at Grant. The goal to get young people excited about elections on all levels.

According to NextGen founder Tom Steyer, 23 percent of Californians are not registered to vote.

"That's an incredibly high number, and an awful lot of those people who aren't registered are younger people, about half of them," Steyer said.

For senior Jordan Brown, it goes beyond just registering.

She says it is crucial to also educate yourself on the issues, something she hopes her classmates take into consideration.

"It has really opened my eyes to things. It has changed my whole perspective on everything so it's super important that you look into everything and really know what you want know who is going to support what you want to do," Brown told FOX40.

Knowing what and who you want to vote for, and what they stand for, is a commitment some of these students plan to do once they turn 18.