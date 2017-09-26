Taco for a Hero

It's not over yet -- for the entire month of September, Jimboy’s Tacos is thanking first responders with a free Original Ground Beef Taco or Bean Taco. This includes active and retired military, law enforcement, EMT and fire department.
