NATOMAS — The glass on the front door to the Comic Command Center in Natomas was shattered early Monday, allowing thieves to get away with thousands of Yu-Gi-Oh cards.

Certain Yu-Gi-Oh cards are known to be quite rare, with some fetching hundreds of dollars on eBay.

Another Sacramento-area comic shop, Empire Comics, was broken into almost two weeks earlier. The shop says the burglar took cash, an iPad and some rare comic books.

It was not immediately clear if the two break-ins were related.