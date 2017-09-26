Water in 13 Private Stockton Wells Has PCE Levels 11 Times Higher Than National Standard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- They use this water for everything -- from the flowers in the front yard, to the fruit trees in the backyard.

And the well water is also trickling into the sinks and showers at their home in North Stockton.

"Drinking, cooking, taking a shower," said Mike Snike.

The water tested almost 11 times higher than the federal standard for tetrachloroethene, or PCE, a chemical commonly used in the dry cleaning business.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recognizes PCE as a "reasonably anticipated human carcinogen."

"It definitely, uh, it definitely sucks," said Snike, whose well water is contaminated.

His family's home on Thorton Road had the second highest level of PCE out of 13 residential wells that all tested too high. They're located at homes on El Camino and Encino Avenues and Thornton Road.

"There's a lot of upset over here, cause us being the highest, and not knowing where it's coming from," said Alexis Villa, who has contaminated water.

The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Board doesn't know where the contamination is coming from yet.

"We issued an order for a local dry cleaner, an information over to determine if they used PCE in their process," said Stewart Black, the site cleanup manager.

Black says although PCE has been banned for use in dry cleaning, it has not been banned for all uses. He says whoever is responsible for the contaminant release may be responsible for the cost to clean it up.

"And also for making the drinking water supply safe," Black said.

Tuesday night, neighbors were invited to an open house at New Day Community Church where experts investigating the contamination answered questions about the biggest concerns.

"I asked for my son," said Villa. "He's been here for two years already, he's been showering, brushing his teeth in it, they said there's not much they can tell me. They're trying to figure out how long it's been that way."