Bystanders Caught in Crossfire of Modesto Gun Battle

MODESTO -- When a rolling gun battle rolled down Glenn Avenue in Modesto Tuesday night, grandfather George Cruz wasn't the least bit worried about his car.

"I heard Jennifer yell, so my first thought was my granddaughter was shot," George Cruz said.

Turns out Jennifer was yelling at the shooters because one of the stray bullets that hit two people in front of their homes grazed her ex-boyfriend.

“My brother-in-law got hit in the arm,” said Justin Cruz. "He has a little welt here on his arm from it just nicking him."

Jennifer's brother Justin says when they heard her yell, the unintended victims were directly targeted.

"They were down there shooting and one car came down this way, turned around," George Cruz said. "Car stopped, he got out of the car and shot at her, tried to shoot her."

"It hit in the tire right here," Justin Cruz said. "Right here in the window, it went through the seat."

The bullets barely dented George Cruz's Dodge Dynasty.

"The Raiders shield protected it, believe it or not," George Cruz said.

He isn't kidding. He believes his Dodge Dynasty helped save lives.

"Three people that could have all been dead now," George Cruz said.

He also believes it had something to do with his late son, David Cruz.

"He was watching over us, I'm sure of that," George Cruz said.

David Cruz was murdered in January 2014. He was riding his bicycle on Santa Fe Avenue just a mile away from their home.

"He was shot three times in the back," George Cruz said.

He thinks David's death should serve as a lesson to the people who drove down his street shooting at each other that living a violent lifestyle often comes at a predictable price.

"It should be a lesson but they don't see it that way, they see it as 'you were in the wrong place at the right time' I'm sorry that's about how far it goes," George Cruz said.