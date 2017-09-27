Denim and Diamonds Event with KidsFirst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is chatting with reps from KidsFirst about their programs and services.

Mission

KidsFirst’s mission is to treat and prevent child abuse and neglect through education, advocacy and counseling to empower and strengthen children and families. Their vision is that all children live in a safe, healthy and nurturing environment.

Background

Founded in 1989, KidsFirst is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving thousands of children and families in the Sierra-Sacramento region. The organization treats the whole family by educating children and caregivers to build knowledge and skills so they can overcome life’s most difficult challenges.

Denim and Diamonds

Oct. 19, 5:30-9 p.m.

Rocklin Event Center

$5 off with code FOX40

DenimandDiamonds17.Eventbrite.com, tickets and more info are available at kidsfirstnow.org