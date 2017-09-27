Dog Linked to Modesto Armed Robbery Up for Adoption

MODESTO — An unknowing accomplice to an armed robbery in Modesto is in custody — at the Stanislaus Animal Services Center.

The accomplice, a dog called Partner, will be adoption in a week.

Stanislaus Animal Services Executive Director Annette Patton says she’s never seen anything like it.

“The police department brought him in because he was out there doing things he shouldn’t have,” Patton said.

Last week, surveillance video caught a man police identified as 27-year-old Christopher Coello entering a Quick Stop and pointing a gun at the clerk. Coello was later arrested. Police say he was waiting outside the store with Partner.

Now, the Queensland Heeler can be someones more figurative partner in crime. His adoption fee will be $90. All pre-adoption work like microchipping and vaccinations are being done this week.

“Keep your heart full and know that he’s been involved as a partner in crime, so he may need some looking after when he’s at home,” Patton said. “But he’s a very good dog.”