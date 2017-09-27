Dramatic Photos Show Rescue Following Rockslide at Yosemite National Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- At 3,000 feet tall, El Capitan is a destination for climbers seeking a challenge and photographers seeking beauty.

But dramatic photos in Yosemite show a tragic scene as helicopters and rescue crews hoist someone to safety after a deadly rockslide.

"It could have been any one of us up there," said Dakota Snider.

Snider was there with his camera capturing the moment.

"In the photos, I really tried to capture some of the emotional points of some of our rescues and our first responders," he said.

The climber, who lives in works in Yosemite, immediately worried about his friends who were at the waterfall route -- the same spot where the granite came crashing down.

"We're like, 'oh man our friends are up there, they have a party of three,'" Snider said.

His friends are OK, but one person was killed and another was hurt Wednesday afternoon at the national park's iconic landmark.

Snider says rocks continued to fall during the rescue operation. He calls it a heartbreaking accident.

"This is a total freak accident. No matter how much protective equipment you're wearing, rockfall happens, things like this do happen," he said.

It happened during the busy season at Yosemite.

Snider estimates there were well over 100 climbers there.

It's devastating for his small climbing community, but it won't stop them from doing what they love.

"We're gonna continue to climb the rocks and we have to," he said.