Inspired by the Holi Festival of India, this incarnation of the ancient festival includes conscious raising mantras to the accompaniment of hip hop, rap, soul, reggae, and rock and rock music. Incorporating yoga, food trucks, live bands, DJ's, and interactive dancers, this is the world's happiest transformational family friendly event. Sac Dance Lab will be performing at this weekend's Festival of Colors at Southside Park between 11am and 4pm.
More info:
Festival of Colors
Saturday
11am - 4pm
Southside Park
(801) 787-1510
FestivalOfColorsUSA.com
Sac Dance Lab
215 24th St.
(916) 271-2295
SacDanceLab.com