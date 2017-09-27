Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Inspired by the Holi Festival of India, this incarnation of the ancient festival includes conscious raising mantras to the accompaniment of hip hop, rap, soul, reggae, and rock and rock music. Incorporating yoga, food trucks, live bands, DJ's, and interactive dancers, this is the world's happiest transformational family friendly event. Sac Dance Lab will be performing at this weekend's Festival of Colors at Southside Park between 11am and 4pm.

More info:

Festival of Colors

Saturday

11am - 4pm

Southside Park

(801) 787-1510

FestivalOfColorsUSA.com

Sac Dance Lab

215 24th St.

(916) 271-2295

SacDanceLab.com