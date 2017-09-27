Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join us at the Gibson Ranch Pumpkin Festival, EVERY Saturday & Sunday, September 30 through October 29, for affordable, family fun! Our kid zone is packed with entertainment - bounce houses, kiddie train, face painting, pony rides, games and much more. Grab some food and a hot drink, then enjoy a hay ride to the pumpkin patch to pick any size pumpkin for $5 or 5 activity tickets!

More info:

Gibson Ranch Pumpkin Festival

Grand opening September 30th

10am-7pm

Gibson Ranch Park

(916) 806-3868

GibsonRanchPark.com/Pumpkin-Festival