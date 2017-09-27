Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
Gibson Ranch Pumpkin Festival

Posted 2:02 PM, September 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:05PM, September 27, 2017


Join us at the Gibson Ranch Pumpkin Festival, EVERY Saturday & Sunday, September 30 through October 29, for affordable, family fun!  Our kid zone is packed with entertainment - bounce houses, kiddie train, face painting, pony rides, games and much more.  Grab some food and a hot drink, then enjoy a hay ride to the pumpkin patch to pick any size pumpkin for $5 or 5 activity tickets!

More info:
Gibson Ranch Pumpkin Festival
Grand opening September 30th
10am-7pm
Gibson Ranch Park
(916) 806-3868
GibsonRanchPark.com/Pumpkin-Festival