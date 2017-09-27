Man Who Knows Rocklin Officer was Shocked to Hear of His Excessive Force Arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- It's a hard pill to swallow for Rocklin Police Chief Chad Butler -- one of his own was arrested for excessive force against Emilio Perez Chavez.

"There's no excusable reason for unethical or illegal conduct," Butler said.

The arrest is something former Rocklin resident Nathaniel Ricci says is hard to believe.

"This is not the officer Alford I know. His character is the complete opposite," Ricci said.

It's a situation the department says they've never dealt with before. Officer Brad Alford has been charged after allegedly beating 22-year-old Chavez with a baton during a DUI stop Sunday, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

"The guy was screaming at the top of his lungs, tell him stop or something," said Raven Carey, who heard the arrest.

Ricci, a longtime acquaintance, says since 2008 Alford responded to many police calls he made. He got to know the 15-year Rocklin PD veteran.

"Professional, never got agitated or upset, always had this pleasant demeanor about him," Ricci said.

But Alford allegedly showed a different side Sunday morning -- and that's why he faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault under the color of authority and filing a false police report.

That third charge even alarmed Ricci.

"There's quite a few things that raise questions for even someone like me who backs him up, but I think there's still a lot of investigating to go through, I'm sure the facts will come out sooner or later," Ricci said.

While the investigation continues, Butler says he doesn't want the actions of one officer to represent the entire department. He has a promise for the Rocklin community.

"We'll be transparent through this process to prove we're deserving of the trust this community has bestowed upon us," Butler said.