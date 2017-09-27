Sacramento Police Release Video of Deadly Gun Battle with Double Homicide Suspect

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department released more than a dozen videos Wednesday of a deadly shootout between two officers and a man wanted for a double homicide.

Shots were fired after officers pulled over 41-year-old Eric Arnold along 27th Avenue, off Franklin Boulevard on Sept. 7. Arnold was wanted in connection with the killing of a mother and daughter on Janrick Avenue in the Meadowview area.

The first video shows Arnold’s truck stop as officers order him to toss his keys from the window. Arnold emerges from the truck and immediately opens fire on the two officers.

One officer, Victor Wolfe, was hit in the leg. Another officer, Tim Martin, was hit in the torso but was saved by what he called his “bullet-resistant” vest.

The police department blurred the part of the video in which Arnold is shot and falls to the ground. Immediately after, the officers call for backup. One officer is heard repeating, “Oh (expletive), I’m hit.”

One of the videos can be viewed below. Click here to view the department’s full playlist on YouTube.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The videos below contain violent imagery and strong language, and may be disturbing to some viewers.