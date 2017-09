RIO LINDA — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in Rio Linda.

The shooting happened near West Second Street and Ascot Avenue on Wednesday night.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the the upper body multiple times. The man’s condition is not known.

No motive information has been released.

The sheriff’s department says they believe the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored compact car.

#breaking person found in driveway shot multiple times in upper body on Ascot & 2nd in Rio Linda. @sacsheriff investigating @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/67MoORgTOp — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) September 28, 2017

