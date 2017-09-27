UC Davis Starts Semester with 500 New Dorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- The first day of school at UC Davis was Wednesday.

Over the weekend, freshmen were able to move into brand new dorms on campus, which will house about 500 students.

School officials say the new housing is only the start of a master project for on-campus residential living to take place over the next 10 years.

"Really, the most ambitious student housing construction program in the history of the university" Bob Segar, with the campus planning department, told FOX40.

Right now, on-campus living can house 9,000 UC Davis students. However, after multiple projects are completed in the next decade, that number should jump up to 15,000, according to Segar.

All freshmen are guaranteed on campus living at UC Davis but the same can't be said for non-freshman transfer students who often times are forced to live off-campus, including at three privately owned off-campus apartment complexes where rooms are leased by the school. Essentially, these privately owned apartments leave rooms vacant for students that the school themselves fills with the students.

"It takes inventory out of the market, so if we can supply that housing on campus, those apartments go back in to the general market to offer to anybody," Segar said.