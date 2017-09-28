Adopt a Pet: Buster

Darren is outside with Buster -- a 4-year-old pit bull terrier from the Bradshaw Animal Shelter who is ready to be adopted.
- *BUSTER - ID#A721930
- Shelter staff named me BUSTER.
- I am a neutered male, tan Pit Bull Terrier.
- The shelter staff think I am about 4 years old.
- I weigh approximately 70.00 pounds.
- I am currently in foster care.
- This guy's mission is to impress his people
- Would do well with a gentle and playful dog in the home
- Due to an injury that was not addressed his leg needed amputation, but having three legs doesn't slow this awesome boy down at all
- Loves to meet new people and is treat motivated
- Handler focused and enjoys his walks
- Buster is the life of the party and will bring smiles to his new family