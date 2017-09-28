Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
Adopt a Pet: Buster

Posted 11:20 AM, September 28, 2017, by , Updated at 11:19AM, September 28, 2017

Darren is outside with Buster -- a 4-year-old pit bull terrier from the Bradshaw Animal Shelter who is ready to be adopted.

  • *BUSTER - ID#A721930
  • Shelter staff named me BUSTER.
  • I am a neutered male, tan Pit Bull Terrier.
  • The shelter staff think I am about 4 years old.
  • I weigh approximately 70.00 pounds.
  • I am currently in foster care.
  • This guy's mission is to impress his people
  • Would do well with a gentle and playful dog in the home
  • Due to an injury that was not addressed his leg needed amputation, but having three legs doesn't slow this awesome boy down at all
  • Loves to meet new people and is treat motivated
  • Handler focused and enjoys his walks
  • Buster is the life of the party and will bring smiles to his new family