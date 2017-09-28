Cooking with The Sawyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Patrick Prager is in the kitchen with Paul frying up some lobster corn dogs.

Executive Chef Prager is at the helm of Sacramento’s first ever rooftop pool, bar and lounge, Revival at the Sawyer at the new Kimpton Sawyer Hotel set to open October 10th.

Chef Prager has worked with world-renowned chefs such as Wolfgang Puck, Traci Des Jardins, and Michael Mina.

Revival at the Sawyer will incorporate Sacramento’s farm-to-fork movement bringing a taste of Sacramento to every bite. Guests can enjoy perfect poolside snacks for daytime and elevated bites in the evening to complement the ambiance of the space and nightlife.