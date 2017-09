Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in South Sacramento near 5100 Ehrhardt Avenue.

Around 3 a.m., police received a call regarding a gunshot.

Police found a man in his 30s dead at the scene.

Authorities believe this was an isolated event but they have no information on a suspect or motive.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.