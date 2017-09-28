Deputies Investigating Armed Robbery in Antelope

ANTELOPE — A woman was terrorized outside her own home — held at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Antelope.

The woman’s husband, Jamie, who didn’t want us to show his face or use his last name says his wife is traumatized.

“She’s coping with it. But she is very traumatized. She can’t sleep. The weirdness of not knowing something might happen … it might happen again,”he said.

The armed robbery happened Tuesday night just before 10. Investigators say two young men in hoodies pointed a gun at the woman, took her cell phone and then took off. Jamie says one of the suspects smiled the entire time.

The incident happened just steps from their front door.

“You work hard for what you have. You work hard for your roof over your head. And where you can lay your head down safely. And when that’s not safe anymore, that really puts the bind on everything,” he said.

Jamie says his wife stayed calm as the suspects threatened to shoot her. He believes that’s what kept her alive.

“I pray that they don’t go through that situation. But if you do, just comply with what they’re asking for,” he said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says the two suspects may be part of a larger group terrorizing the Antelope community.

“We are certainly seeking all avenues at this point and investigating all leads to see if this is related to any type of series involving robbery within that area or any other area within the county,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

As investigators continue their search for the suspects, Jamie’s wife is left shaken, trying to move forward, praying they don’t strike again.

“I forgive you for what you did. I pray for you, man. I pray that you don’t get the wrong person if you do it again. I pray that you get arrested, that you straighten out your life. I really do,” Jamie said.