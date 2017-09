Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a shooting on Grovetree Way near Parktree Way.

Police say there was an altercation between a man and woman before the shooting.

The woman was shot, police said. She was taken to an area hospital, and her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The suspected shooter was found dead inside the home in an apparent suicide.

