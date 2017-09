Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fashion Blogger Libier Reynolds is in the studio with Simone to show off inexpensive and fashionable Halloween costumes.

“A Formal Apology” - COST: as low as $10

"Bank Robber” - COST: Under $25

"Audrey Hepburn” - COST: Under $30

"Smartie Pants" - COST: as low as $15