Group Bikes from Reno to San Francisco to Honor EMS Workers

RANCHO CORDOVA -- It's going to be a long, hard journey for 13 amateur cyclists, continuing on from Rancho Cordova toward Vacaville early Thursday.

"This is the West Coast Event, so it's going from Reno, Nevada to San Francisco, California," National EMS Bike Ride West Coast Organizer Beth Davis said. "It's over six days, and a little over 400 miles."

It's the final leg of a the five-region event. Each cyclist wears a dog tag with the name of an emergency medical professional who recently died. Their final destination will be San Francisco on Saturday.

This year, 51 individuals are being honored -- those who have both died in the line of duty, and people who were serving as EMS.

Jason Comer was only 36 years old when he died of cancer last December. The 16-year veteran proudly served the Solano and Sacramento communities.

"He lived for the adrenaline of going on calls," Comer's wife, Keira, told FOX40.

Keira and Comer's coworkers attended the memorial ceremony Thursday-- remembering his commitment to the job. She shared with us an incident that brought her husband to tears. It was Thanksgiving day, when he mended a little girl, shot in the head.

"They did not think she was going to make it. But she made it. He called me that night, and said he was mind-blown that we were able to keep her alive, and she survived," she said.

"There are many people who are alive today, because of the heroic measures that Jason did," Medic Ambulance Service owner Helen Pierson said.

That is just one of thousands of life saving episodes, credited to these lost heroes.

"No one calls 911 because they're having a good day," Davis said. "So they're dealing with everybody's worst day, every single day of their lives."