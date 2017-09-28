Man Accidentally Fires Gun at Illegal Fireworks Causing an Explosion; Two Hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- Woodland police and a regional explosive team are investigating a blast that shook a neighborhood and sent two people to the hospital.

The first calls for help came in around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday from a home near the corner of Spring Creek and Crystal Springs drives.

Police say the explosion was caused when the 52-year-old home owner accidentally set off a legal firearm which then hit a box of illegal fireworks.

The man is in the hospital. His wife says his condition is not good and he is lucky to be alive.

There was a also a family friend in the home when the explosion occurred who is also in the hospital.

Authorities have not released their specific injuries or conditions.

Both the home and the garage were extensively damaged by the explosion.

Police are still investigating whether or not the home owner will be charged since illegal fireworks were involved.