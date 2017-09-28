Olympian, Basketball Legend, Best-Selling Author, Music Icon Added to Sacramento ‘Walk of Stars’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Four homegrown celebrities are now immortalized with their names on the sidewalks of Sacramento.

Thursday, they became the second round of inductees in the city's "Walk of Stars."

Nicholas Sparks, the best-selling author known for romance novels like "The Notebook" and "A Walk to Remember" grew up in Fair Oaks.

Russ Solomon was also inducted. He became a rock and roll icon being the founder of Tower Records.

It's been over a decade since the mighty Ruthie Bolton has dominated on the basketball court. The former Sacramento Monarch, who now lives in Elk Grove, says the star means just as much to her as winning an Olympic gold medal for women's basketball. She sees it as a way for her legacy to live on.

Another Olympic gold medalist got a star Thursday -- runner and humanitarian Billy Mills.