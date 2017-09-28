Restaurant Owners Upset After Hot Dog Statue Vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A loaded hot dog? Check.

Ice cold soda to wash it down? Check.

But in this recipe for a mouthwatering meal, something that makes this Fairfield hot dog restaurant stand out is missing.

"I was upset."

Five-year-old Emelyn was disappointed to see her favorite part of Famous Vinnies Hot Dogs damaged.

Vinnie, the hot dog statue, was knocked over by a vandal Tuesday. His American flag wrapper was cracked and his mustard holding arm was broken.

"I was absolutely hurt, I was crushed," said Stephen Brandt, co-owner of Vinnies Hot Dogs.

This isn't the first time his goofy smile and ketchup toupee has been vandalized. Just a couple of months ago another person pushed down the statue and caused thousands of dollars of damage, not to mention the time it took to replace.

"It took like two weeks last time it was broken, and this time it might take a little bit more," said Emelyn said.

That's if owner Stephen Brant can come up with the money to fix it.

"I don't have $3,000 just to throw around," Brandt said.

The new business owner says it's a struggle to make a profit and adding another expense isn't in the budget, but Vinnie is an important tool for them.

The statue isn't just used as a prop, the owners say the use it as advertisement -- when people see the hot dog they want to come in. They say it really drives in business.

"This was invaluable to us, it was the one thing that attracted people to us," Brandt said.

That's why he's asking for help from customers, friends and even strangers.

Just one dollar toward reattaching Vinnie's arm and fixing the cracks will get the Brandts one step closer to bringing in more hot dog lovers and getting back on their feet.

"People say we got the best hot dogs in town. I say we got the best customers in town," he said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the restaurant owners get the statue repaired.